HDFC Defence Fund October 2026 portfolio: Active mutual fund adds 3 stocks; raises stake in BEL, Tata Motors and others

HDFC Defence Fund added three new stocks and increased holdings in five existing stocks in October 2026. Bharat Electronics saw the biggest addition, with the fund raising its holding by 30.18 lakh shares. Here’s the full list of portfolio changes.

Sheetal Goel
Published11 Nov 2026, 01:12 PM IST
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HDFC Defence Fund October 2026 portfolio: Active mutual fund adds 3 stocks; raises stake in BEL, Tata Motors and others. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
HDFC Defence Fund October 2026 portfolio: Active mutual fund adds 3 stocks; raises stake in BEL, Tata Motors and others. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

HDFC Defence Fund has reshuffled its portfolio in October 2026, increasing its holdings in five existing stocks and adding three new stocks. With these additions, the fund's total portfolio expanded to 27 stocks by the end of October.

HDFC Defence Fund is India's only open-ended equity thematic scheme that invests mainly in equities of companies operating in the defence and allied sectors.

The fund manager has the flexibility to actively invest across segments such as aerospace and defence, auto components, chemicals and petrochemicals, industrial manufacturing, and other related industries.

The fund's assets under management (AUM) stood at 11,493 crore as of 30 September 2026, declining to 11,131 crore as of 31 October 2026.

As of 9 November 2026, HDFC Defence Fund delivered a one-year return of 21.04%, outperforming its benchmark, Nifty India Defence TRI, which returned 14.19%. However, over three years, the fund's return stood at 34.08%, lower than the benchmark's 39.70%.

Here's how the fund's holdings changed between 30 September and 31 October 2026.

Stocks where HDFC Defence Fund increased holdings in October 2026

Stock nameSeptember 2026 (lakh shares)October 2026 (lakh shares)Increase (lakh shares)
Bharat Electronics440.00470.1830.18
Tata Motors29.0430.461.42
BEML29.5130.110.60
Bharat Forge77.0377.510.48
Bosch1.001.130.13

*Source: HDFC Defence Fund Monthly Disclosure

Bharat Electronics accounted for the largest increase in the fund's holdings. Its shareholding rose by 30.18 lakh shares, from 440 lakh shares in September to 470.18 lakh shares in October 2026.

HDFC Defence Fund also increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 1.42 lakh shares, taking its total holding to 30.46 lakh shares. Its exposure to BEML rose to 30.11 lakh shares, while Bharat Forge holdings increased to 77.51 lakh shares. Bosch holdings also increased by 0.13 lakh shares to 1.13 lakh shares.

Three new stocks added in October 2026

These stocks were not present in the September 2026 holdings list.

Stock nameOctober 2026 holdings (lakh shares)
Tonbo Imaging India14.54
PTC Industries0.24
Bonfiglioli Transmissions4.55

*Source: HDFC Defence Fund Monthly Disclosure

Among the new additions, Tonbo Imaging India had the highest holding at 14.54 lakh shares, followed by Bonfiglioli Transmissions at 4.55 lakh shares. PTC Industries accounted for 0.24 lakh shares.

Stocks where HDFC Defence Fund decreased holdings in October 2026

HDFC Defence Fund did not reduce or completely exit its holdings in any of the stocks in October. Among these, Premier Explosives remained the largest unchanged holding at 46.61 lakh shares, followed by Astra Microwave Products at 45.23 lakh shares and Cyient DLM at 40 lakh shares.

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Top 10 stock holdings of HDFC Defence Fund

Stock namePercentage of NAV (%) - October 2026
Bharat Electronics15.63
Hindustan Aeronautics13.54
Bharat Forge11.98
Solar Industries10.13
Astra Microwave Products6.16
BEML5.38
Eicher Motors4.86
Bosch4.79
MTAR Technologies4.61
Bharat Dynamics 2.89

*Source: HDFC Defence Fund Monthly Disclosure

Bharat Electronics continued to be the fund's largest portfolio holding, accounting for 15.63% of its net asset value (NAV). Hindustan Aeronautics and Bharat Forge are the next two largest holdings, accounting for 13.54% and 11.98% of NAV, respectively.

Also Read | Fund managers offbeat picks: Stocks that feature in only one mutual fund scheme

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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