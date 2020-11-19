HDFC Ergo Health, HDFC Ergo General merger: How will it impact customers?

“There is no point of worry for the policyholders from this merger. It is a win-win situation for them," said Naval Goel, CEO and founder, PolicyX.com, an online insurance marketplace. “For policyholders, there will be no impact, as all the policy benefits will continue as it is. Even renewability of the policy will continue. Usually, these kinds of mergers don’t impact the policyholders, as the insurers have to honor the contract they entered into," he added.