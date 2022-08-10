HDFC ERGO launches ‘Pay As You Drive – Kilometre Benefit’ add-on cover

“The innovative solution we have launched today will not only do away with ‘one-size-fits-all car insurance premium’ but will also empower customers to customize their own damage policy with better control over the premium, keeping intact the simplicity of the traditional motor insurance policy...Even if customers drive beyond a certain limit, they will not be penalized for it and they will stay covered under their private car insurance policy. In addition, at the expiry of the policy period, the customer, subject to providing distance travelled, has the flexibility to claim the benefit irrespective of their decision to renew or not to renew their policy with us. In case the customer renews the policy with us, the company will provide an additional 5% discount, for all claim-free policies," said Parthanil Ghosh, president – Retail Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company.