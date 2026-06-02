HDFC ERGO Optima Secure Plus vs ICICI Lombard Elevate Plan: Features, eligibility, claim ratio and premiums compared

Choosing a health insurance plan requires due diligence and understanding personal needs. HDFC ERGO offers comprehensive coverage, while ICICI Lombard provides cost-efficient modular options. Here is a detailed comparison between the two. 

Shivam Shukla
Published2 Jun 2026, 01:37 PM IST
HDFC ERGO Optima Secure Plus and ICICI Lombard Elevate Plan health insurance comparison overview.
HDFC ERGO Optima Secure Plus and ICICI Lombard Elevate Plan health insurance comparison overview.

Do you have health insurance? Do you have a financial plan to deal with a sudden, unforeseen health event? In today's rapidly evolving world, where healthcare inflation is also rising unabated, having health insurance coverage is a must.

Choosing between different health insurance offerings depends on factors such as comprehensive built-in protection, total premium amount, lucrative add-ons, or lower premiums with greater flexibility. Two major health insurance plans that can be analysed are HDFC ERGO Optima Secure Plus and ICICI Lombard’s Elevate Plan. Both these plans are lucrative and offer strong offerings in 2026, with different design philosophies.

They also differ in how they structure benefits. HDFC ERGO, for example, leans toward all-in-one coverage with fewer dependencies, while ICICI Lombard follows a modular approach where add-ons shape the final protection and cost.

Let us look at the basic features and key comparison overview of the two plans.

Also Read | Turning 60? Here are the top 5 health insurance plans for seniors in 2026

Key Comparison Overview

Feature

HDFC ERGO Optima Secure Plus

ICICI Lombard Elevate Plan

Incurred Claim Ratio (ICR)84.85%82.24%
Entry Age18–60 years18–125 years
Sum Insured 10 lakh – 2 crore 5 lakh – Unlimited
Room RentNo capping (single AC room optional)Single private AC room (modifiable via add-ons)
Base Coverage Bonus100% yearly (built-in, compounding)20% yearly up to 100% (or 100% via add-on)
Secure / Double Cover2x cover from day one (built-in)Available via add-on (Infinite Care)
Restoration BenefitUnlimited refillUnlimited reset benefit
Pre/Post Hospitalisation60 / 180 days90 / 180 days
PED Waiting Period3 years (reducible with add-on)3 years (Jumpstart add-on)
Air AmbulanceUp to 5 lakh (built-in)Add-on required
Preventive Health Checkup 15,000/year includedAdd-on available
Wellness FeaturesLimitedStrong ecosystem via app
OPD CoverOptional riderOptional rider
Maternity CoverRider-basedRider-based with newborn cover
Non-Payable ItemsBuilt-in protectionAdd-on required
Co-paymentNot applicableOptional
Deductible OptionAvailable (discount up to 50%)Not available
Premium ( 10L cover) 22,794 11,373

Note: The features discussed above are illustrative in nature and are subject to change from time to time as per the terms and conditions of the policy offer. For updated details on each plan, refer to the official website of the respective health insurance provider.

Quick Insight

  • HDFC ERGO Optima Secure Plus is a plan that focuses on strong in-built benefits, higher base coverage protection and a simple structure with fewer add-on dependencies.
  • ICICI Lombard Elevate Plan, on the other hand, offers lower entry premiums, greater customisation and wider eligibility, especially beneficial for senior citizens and flexible budget planning.
  • For individual cases, it is wise to have a clear understanding of your needs, requirements and financial condition before locking in on any particular health insurance plan.

Final Take

If you are focused on securing comprehensive, ready-to-use coverage, HDFC ERGO can be a good option. If you want a more cost-efficient option with modular control over benefits, ICICI Lombard Elevate is a more viable option.

Also Read | Household health insurance penetration jumps to 60% in family health survey

The final decision before locking in on any specific health insurance plan must be made after proper due diligence, an understanding of your needs and the product offering, and guidance from a certified financial advisor.

ICICI LombardHealth InsuranceFinancial AdvisorFinancial PlanPersonal FinancePersonal Finance Mistakes
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