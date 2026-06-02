HDFC ERGO Optima Secure Plus vs ICICI Lombard Elevate Plan: Features, eligibility, claim ratio and premiums compared

Do you have health insurance? Do you have a financial plan to deal with a sudden, unforeseen health event? In today's rapidly evolving world, where healthcare inflation is also rising unabated, having health insurance coverage is a must.

Choosing between different health insurance offerings depends on factors such as comprehensive built-in protection, total premium amount, lucrative add-ons, or lower premiums with greater flexibility. Two major health insurance plans that can be analysed are HDFC ERGO Optima Secure Plus and ICICI Lombard’s Elevate Plan. Both these plans are lucrative and offer strong offerings in 2026, with different design philosophies.

They also differ in how they structure benefits. HDFC ERGO, for example, leans toward all-in-one coverage with fewer dependencies, while ICICI Lombard follows a modular approach where add-ons shape the final protection and cost.

Let us look at the basic features and key comparison overview of the two plans.

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Key Comparison Overview

Feature HDFC ERGO Optima Secure Plus ICICI Lombard Elevate Plan Incurred Claim Ratio (ICR) 84.85% 82.24% Entry Age 18–60 years 18–125 years Sum Insured ₹ 10 lakh – ₹ 2 crore ₹ 5 lakh – Unlimited Room Rent No capping (single AC room optional) Single private AC room (modifiable via add-ons) Base Coverage Bonus 100% yearly (built-in, compounding) 20% yearly up to 100% (or 100% via add-on) Secure / Double Cover 2x cover from day one (built-in) Available via add-on (Infinite Care) Restoration Benefit Unlimited refill Unlimited reset benefit Pre/Post Hospitalisation 60 / 180 days 90 / 180 days PED Waiting Period 3 years (reducible with add-on) 3 years (Jumpstart add-on) Air Ambulance Up to ₹ 5 lakh (built-in) Add-on required Preventive Health Checkup ₹ 15,000/year included Add-on available Wellness Features Limited Strong ecosystem via app OPD Cover Optional rider Optional rider Maternity Cover Rider-based Rider-based with newborn cover Non-Payable Items Built-in protection Add-on required Co-payment Not applicable Optional Deductible Option Available (discount up to 50%) Not available Premium ( ₹ 10L cover) ₹ 22,794 ₹ 11,373

Note: The features discussed above are illustrative in nature and are subject to change from time to time as per the terms and conditions of the policy offer. For updated details on each plan, refer to the official website of the respective health insurance provider.

Quick Insight HDFC ERGO Optima Secure Plus is a plan that focuses on strong in-built benefits, higher base coverage protection and a simple structure with fewer add-on dependencies.

ICICI Lombard Elevate Plan, on the other hand, offers lower entry premiums, greater customisation and wider eligibility, especially beneficial for senior citizens and flexible budget planning.

For individual cases, it is wise to have a clear understanding of your needs, requirements and financial condition before locking in on any particular health insurance plan . Final Take If you are focused on securing comprehensive, ready-to-use coverage, HDFC ERGO can be a good option. If you want a more cost-efficient option with modular control over benefits, ICICI Lombard Elevate is a more viable option.

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