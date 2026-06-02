HDFC ERGO Optima Secure Plus vs ICICI Lombard Elevate Plan: Features, eligibility, claim ratio and premiums compared

Do you have health insurance? Do you have a financial plan to deal with a sudden, unforeseen health event? In today's rapidly evolving world, where healthcare inflation is also rising unabated, having health insurance coverage is a must.
Choosing between different health insurance offerings depends on factors such as comprehensive built-in protection, total premium amount, lucrative add-ons, or lower premiums with greater flexibility. Two major health insurance plans that can be analysed are HDFC ERGO Optima Secure Plus and ICICI Lombard’s Elevate Plan. Both these plans are lucrative and offer strong offerings in 2026, with different design philosophies.
They also differ in how they structure benefits. HDFC ERGO, for example, leans toward all-in-one coverage with fewer dependencies, while ICICI Lombard follows a modular approach where add-ons shape the final protection and cost.
Let us look at the basic features and key comparison overview of the two plans.
Feature
HDFC ERGO Optima Secure Plus
ICICI Lombard Elevate Plan
|Incurred Claim Ratio (ICR)
|84.85%
|82.24%
|Entry Age
|18–60 years
|18–125 years
|Sum Insured
|₹10 lakh – ₹2 crore
|₹5 lakh – Unlimited
|Room Rent
|No capping (single AC room optional)
|Single private AC room (modifiable via add-ons)
|Base Coverage Bonus
|100% yearly (built-in, compounding)
|20% yearly up to 100% (or 100% via add-on)
|Secure / Double Cover
|2x cover from day one (built-in)
|Available via add-on (Infinite Care)
|Restoration Benefit
|Unlimited refill
|Unlimited reset benefit
|Pre/Post Hospitalisation
|60 / 180 days
|90 / 180 days
|PED Waiting Period
|3 years (reducible with add-on)
|3 years (Jumpstart add-on)
|Air Ambulance
|Up to ₹5 lakh (built-in)
|Add-on required
|Preventive Health Checkup
|₹15,000/year included
|Add-on available
|Wellness Features
|Limited
|Strong ecosystem via app
|OPD Cover
|Optional rider
|Optional rider
|Maternity Cover
|Rider-based
|Rider-based with newborn cover
|Non-Payable Items
|Built-in protection
|Add-on required
|Co-payment
|Not applicable
|Optional
|Deductible Option
|Available (discount up to 50%)
|Not available
|Premium ( ₹10L cover)
|₹22,794
|₹11,373
Note: The features discussed above are illustrative in nature and are subject to change from time to time as per the terms and conditions of the policy offer. For updated details on each plan, refer to the official website of the respective health insurance provider.
If you are focused on securing comprehensive, ready-to-use coverage, HDFC ERGO can be a good option. If you want a more cost-efficient option with modular control over benefits, ICICI Lombard Elevate is a more viable option.
The final decision before locking in on any specific health insurance plan must be made after proper due diligence, an understanding of your needs and the product offering, and guidance from a certified financial advisor.
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