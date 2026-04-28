HDFC ERGO Optima Secure vs Optima Secure Plus 2026: Features, benefits, premium, coverage and infinite bonus compared

HDFC ERGO Optima Secure vs Optima Secure Plus: Compare key features, benefits, and long-term value to choose the right health insurance based on your evolving financial and medical needs.

Shivam Shukla
Updated28 Apr 2026, 05:03 PM IST
HDFC ERGO Optima Secure and Optima Secure Plus health insurance plans are compared based on coverage benefits and growth features.
HDFC ERGO Optima Secure and Optima Secure Plus health insurance plans are compared based on coverage benefits and growth features.

In April 2026, HDFC ERGO launched its premium Optima Secure Plus plan. This signals a well-thought-out strategic pivot for the insurer from the legacy approach towards a competitive, feature-rich model.

HDFC ERGO has already insured over 1.5 crore lives and paid out over 21,700 crore in claims over the past 15 years. It continues to maintain a consistent track record, with a 98% claim settlement ratio and an incurred claim ratio of 84.85%.

Furthermore, the original Optima Secure remains the benchmark plan, offering a vast network of 16,000 cashless hospitals. The ‘Plus’ variant of this plan is engineered for prudence and reliability, especially for those who demand infinite growth and long-term economic predictability.

Also Read | IRDAI forms sub-committee to strengthen health insurance ecosystem in India

Keeping these fundamentals in mind, let us discuss the salient features and basic differences between the two plans, so that an appropriate investment call can be made.

Detailed Comparison: Optima Secure vs Optima Secure Plus

Feature

Optima Secure

Optima Secure Plus

Minimum Base SI 5 Lakh 10 Lakh
Annual Bonus Growth50% p.a. (max 100%) 100% p.a. (No Cap)
RestorationOnce/year (default)Unlimited (Standard)
Policy TenureUp to 3 YearsUp to 5 Years
Premium Zones2-Tier Structure6-Tier Structure
Claim-Free DiscountNot AvailableUp to 21%
Entry Age DiscountNot Available5% (for ages ≤35)
Max Coverage CapCapped at 200% baseInfinite
Critical IllnessBase coverageSerious Illness Booster Rider
Chronic Care (ABCD)StandardReduced PED wait (30 days)
Max Sum InsuredTypically lowerUp to 2 Crore
Claim ImpactBonus accumulation affectedNo impact on "Infinite Bonus" 
Pharmacy CoverageLimited Integrated Add-on Benefits
Medical ConsultationStandardEnhanced Digital Consultations
Air AmbulanceOptional RiderStandard/Wider terms

Note: The differences discussed above are based on official sources; however, you should refer to the official website of HDFC ERGO for complete clarity on both plans and their offerings. If in doubt, speak to their certified customer support executive before making a decision.

Which health insurance plan should you choose?

Given the distinct features of both plans, it is important to note that selecting a particular health insurance plan is a long-term economic decision. This decision should not be based on just surface-level offers or benefits.

Which health insurance plan works well for you depends on factors such as age, current health, current financial capacity, family medical history, and long-term economic objectives.

Also Read | Why health insurance claims get rejected and what CSR really means

Furthermore, given how complex health insurance plans are, along with the associated terms, riders and exceptions, it is prudent for you to sit down with a certified financial planner and your family doctor to better understand health insurance as a concept and make sure that you opt for a health insurance plan after evaluating your needs and aspirations before locking in on any particular health insurance plan.

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