Deductibles are not a barrier to portability, says HDFC Ergo CEO Parthanil Ghosh

As health insurance premiums rise and policyholders increasingly seek to port their policies in search of better service and coverage, insurers are balancing customer acquisition with prudent underwriting. HDFC Ergo drew attention recently after some policyholders reported being offered portability subject to deductibles.
In an interview with Mint, Parthanil Ghosh, managing director and chief executive of HDFC Ergo General Insurance, discusses the insurer's approach to portability, deductibles and underwriting, while outlining plans to expand coverage for higher-risk customers, improve affordability and contribute to the industry's goal of Insurance for All by 2047.
HDFC Ergo appears to have prioritized underwriting discipline over aggressive volume growth. While that may protect profitability, what is the strategy for developing products for riskier customer segments that are often excluded from insurance altogether?
We do not view underwriting discipline and inclusive growth as mutually exclusive. Health insurance carries an embedded promise of lifelong renewability, and our underwriting enables us to price products according to the underlying risks. We are actively expanding the boundaries of insurability while focusing on sustainable, long-term growth rather than short-term volumes. Bringing underserved segments into the insurance fold remains a key priority.