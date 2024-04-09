Active Stocks
MintGenie

HDFC ERGO introduces Paws n Claws, an all-inclusive insurance plan that covers pet diagnostics

Abeer Ray

HDFC ERGO’s Paws n Claws appears to be a comprehensive pet insurance plan that could be invaluable for pet owners. With veterinary costs on the rise, this plan offers essential financial protection for those who want to ensure their beloved pets receive optimal care.

Photo Credits: HT
HDFC ERGO General Insurance has introduced Paws n Claws, an extensive insurance policy designed for pet dogs and cats. India’s pet care industry is experiencing a consistent annual growth rate of approximately 13% and is projected to reach $800 million by 2025. However, many pet owners still face challenges in accessing affordable veterinary care, often spending thousands of rupees annually on their pets’ treatments.

Introducing thorough protection for pets

Acknowledging this need, HDFC ERGO’s ‘Paws n Claws’ provides complete pet care coverage, from diagnostics to treatments and medications, ensuring thorough protection. The policy is highly adaptable, featuring a ‘Make Your Plan’ option that allows customers to customize their coverage according to their requirements for injuries, illnesses, and surgeries. 

Moreover, the policy includes third-party liability coverage of up to 1 crore to protect against bodily injury or property damage caused by a pet. It also offers optional covers such as veterinary audio and video consultations, funeral expenses, and more.

Created to offer a financial safety net for pet owners against the expenses of their pets’ illnesses, injuries, and surgeries, this policy allows coverage for up to five pets under a single policy. For commercial breeders aged between six months and five years, coverage can extend to up to 10 pets, renewable for up to eight years. 

Additionally, the policy offers an optional OPD cover and an industry-first trip cancellation feature. This provides financial support to pet owners if their trip is cancelled due to a valid claim related to their pets. The product also features easy digital onboarding, requiring only photos of the pets.

On the launch of the product, Parthanil Ghosh, President - Retail Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance said, “As a customer experience-focused organisation, we at HDFC ERGO continuously launch products to meet evolving customers’ needs to help them stay worry-free in every aspect of life. As pets weave their way into our hearts and homes, their unpredictable adventures can sometimes lead to unforeseen medical expenses. With pet ownership surging across India, our Paws n Claws will offer peace of mind to pet parents, enabling them to stay focussed on the holistic health and well-being of their furry companions."

"We have also recently introduced a dedicated section on the pets ecosystem on our ‘here’ app. This app, which is a unique insurance-led ecosystem to address the health and motor worries of individuals, will also now help the pets’ parents to easily manage the various needs of their pets including connecting with vets, interacting with other pets’ parents, etc," Ghosh added. 

The company has introduced this product ahead of April 11, National Pets Day, to protect pet owners from unexpected expenses resulting from their pets’ injuries, illnesses, and surgeries.

Published: 09 Apr 2024, 02:14 PM IST
