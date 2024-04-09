HDFC ERGO introduces Paws n Claws, an all-inclusive insurance plan that covers pet diagnostics
HDFC ERGO’s Paws n Claws appears to be a comprehensive pet insurance plan that could be invaluable for pet owners. With veterinary costs on the rise, this plan offers essential financial protection for those who want to ensure their beloved pets receive optimal care.
HDFC ERGO General Insurance has introduced Paws n Claws, an extensive insurance policy designed for pet dogs and cats. India’s pet care industry is experiencing a consistent annual growth rate of approximately 13% and is projected to reach $800 million by 2025. However, many pet owners still face challenges in accessing affordable veterinary care, often spending thousands of rupees annually on their pets’ treatments.