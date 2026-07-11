HDFC Flexi Cap Fund portfolio: 4 new stocks added in June; see the biggest buys and sells

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, India's second-largest flexi cap scheme with assets under management (AUM) of ₹1.06 lakh crore, added four new stocks to its portfolio in June while increasing holdings in 18 existing companies and reducing exposure to 25 others, according to the fund's latest monthly portfolio disclosure.

The fund has been managed by Amit Ganatra since February 1, 2026, after he succeeded Roshi Jain, who had overseen the scheme since July 2022.

Flexi cap funds can invest across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks without any market capitalisation restrictions. Here's a closer look at the key changes HDFC Flexi Cap Fund made to its portfolio in June.

Four new stocks added to the portfolio The fund introduced four new companies during the month, spanning renewable energy, transport infrastructure, auto components and pharmaceuticals.

Stock Sector June weight ACME Solar Holdings Power 0.58% JSW Infrastructure Transport Infrastructure 0.56% Craftsman Automation Auto Components 0.50% Corona Remedies Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 0.43% Source: HDFC Mutual Fund

ABB India, Bharat Electronics among stocks where holdings increased Apart from the fresh additions, the fund increased its shareholding in 18 existing companies during June.

Among the fund's larger holdings, HDFC Bank, InterGlobe Aviation and Eternal saw higher shareholding during the month. The fund also accumulated more shares of PB Fintech, Lupin, Ashok Leyland, TVS Motor and Bharat Electronics. Among smaller positions, it sharply increased holdings in ABB India, Hexaware Technologies, Nippon Life India Asset Management and Neuland Laboratories.

Stocks where HDFC Flexi Cap Fund increased holdings

Stock May Qty June Qty Change (%) ABB India 5,362 1,42,955 +2,566% Bharat Electronics 3.88 lakh 90.95 lakh +2,244% Hexaware Technologies 5.45 lakh 59.16 lakh +985% Nippon Life India Asset Management 4.17 lakh 24.62 lakh +491% TVS Motor 8.74 lakh 13.03 lakh +49% Ashok Leyland 2.23 crore 2.97 crore +33% Neuland Laboratories 71,930 94,598 +32% PB Fintech 70.31 lakh 81.55 lakh +16% Lupin 33.15 lakh 36.87 lakh +11% Eternal 11.08 crore 12.27 crore +11% Stocks with more than 10% increase in the quantity of shares are included. Source: HDFC Mutual Fund

Infosys, Bajaj Auto among stocks where exposure was reduced The fund also reduced its holdings in 25 companies during the month. The biggest cuts were seen in Infosys, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies and SBI Life Insurance.

The portfolio also saw lower holdings in Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors and Power Grid Corporation of India, indicating selective trimming across information technology, financials, automobiles and metals.

Also Read | PPFAS Flexi Cap vs JM Flexi Cap: Why it is important to look at risk ratios

Top stocks where HDFC Flexi Cap Fund reduced holdings

Stock May Qty June Qty Change (%) Infosys 87.52 lakh 59.03 lakh -33% Bank of Baroda 1.29 crore 87.71 lakh -32% Bajaj Auto 31.76 lakh 22.53 lakh -29% Tata Steel 1.84 crore 1.60 crore -13% JSW Steel 1.76 crore 1.56 crore -11% Stocks with more than 10% decrease in quantity of shares are included. Source: HDFC Mutual Fund

Besides trimming exposure to 25 companies, the fund also made a complete exit from Ramco Cements in June.