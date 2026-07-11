HDFC Flexi Cap Fund portfolio: 4 new stocks added in June; see the biggest buys and sells

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, India's second-largest flexi cap scheme with assets under management (AUM) of ₹1.06 lakh crore, added four new stocks to its portfolio in June while increasing holdings in 18 existing companies and reducing exposure to 25 others, according to the fund's latest monthly portfolio disclosure.
The fund has been managed by Amit Ganatra since February 1, 2026, after he succeeded Roshi Jain, who had overseen the scheme since July 2022.
Flexi cap funds can invest across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks without any market capitalisation restrictions. Here's a closer look at the key changes HDFC Flexi Cap Fund made to its portfolio in June.
The fund introduced four new companies during the month, spanning renewable energy, transport infrastructure, auto components and pharmaceuticals.
Stock
Sector
June weight
|ACME Solar Holdings
|Power
|0.58%
|JSW Infrastructure
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.56%
|Craftsman Automation
|Auto Components
|0.50%
|Corona Remedies
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.43%
Source: HDFC Mutual Fund
Apart from the fresh additions, the fund increased its shareholding in 18 existing companies during June.
Among the fund's larger holdings, HDFC Bank, InterGlobe Aviation and Eternal saw higher shareholding during the month. The fund also accumulated more shares of PB Fintech, Lupin, Ashok Leyland, TVS Motor and Bharat Electronics. Among smaller positions, it sharply increased holdings in ABB India, Hexaware Technologies, Nippon Life India Asset Management and Neuland Laboratories.
Stock
May Qty
June Qty
Change (%)
|ABB India
|5,362
|1,42,955
|+2,566%
|Bharat Electronics
|3.88 lakh
|90.95 lakh
|+2,244%
|Hexaware Technologies
|5.45 lakh
|59.16 lakh
|+985%
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|4.17 lakh
|24.62 lakh
|+491%
|TVS Motor
|8.74 lakh
|13.03 lakh
|+49%
|Ashok Leyland
|2.23 crore
|2.97 crore
|+33%
|Neuland Laboratories
|71,930
|94,598
|+32%
|PB Fintech
|70.31 lakh
|81.55 lakh
|+16%
|Lupin
|33.15 lakh
|36.87 lakh
|+11%
|Eternal
|11.08 crore
|12.27 crore
|+11%
|Stocks with more than 10% increase in the quantity of shares are included. Source: HDFC Mutual Fund
The fund also reduced its holdings in 25 companies during the month. The biggest cuts were seen in Infosys, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies and SBI Life Insurance.
The portfolio also saw lower holdings in Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors and Power Grid Corporation of India, indicating selective trimming across information technology, financials, automobiles and metals.
Stock
May Qty
June Qty
Change (%)
|Infosys
|87.52 lakh
|59.03 lakh
|-33%
|Bank of Baroda
|1.29 crore
|87.71 lakh
|-32%
|Bajaj Auto
|31.76 lakh
|22.53 lakh
|-29%
|Tata Steel
|1.84 crore
|1.60 crore
|-13%
|JSW Steel
|1.76 crore
|1.56 crore
|-11%
|Stocks with more than 10% decrease in quantity of shares are included. Source: HDFC Mutual Fund
Besides trimming exposure to 25 companies, the fund also made a complete exit from Ramco Cements in June.
Apart from the stock-level changes, the fund also reduced its allocation to TREPS, where mutual funds park surplus cash in short-term instruments. The allocation to TREPS declined from 4.56% in May to 3.18% in June, suggesting that the fund deployed more of its cash into equities during the month.
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