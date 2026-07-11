HDFC Flexi Cap Fund portfolio: 4 new stocks added in June; see the biggest buys and sells

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund made a series of portfolio changes in June, introducing four new stocks, increasing holdings in 18 companies and trimming stakes in 25 others. It also made a complete exit from Ramco Cements during the month.

Kirti Jha
Published11 Jul 2026, 03:03 PM IST
The fund also reduced its holdings in 25 companies during the month. The biggest cuts were seen in Infosys, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies and SBI Life Insurance. (This is an AI-generated image.)
The fund also reduced its holdings in 25 companies during the month. The biggest cuts were seen in Infosys, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies and SBI Life Insurance. (This is an AI-generated image.)

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, India's second-largest flexi cap scheme with assets under management (AUM) of 1.06 lakh crore, added four new stocks to its portfolio in June while increasing holdings in 18 existing companies and reducing exposure to 25 others, according to the fund's latest monthly portfolio disclosure.

The fund has been managed by Amit Ganatra since February 1, 2026, after he succeeded Roshi Jain, who had overseen the scheme since July 2022.

Flexi cap funds can invest across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks without any market capitalisation restrictions. Here's a closer look at the key changes HDFC Flexi Cap Fund made to its portfolio in June.

Four new stocks added to the portfolio

The fund introduced four new companies during the month, spanning renewable energy, transport infrastructure, auto components and pharmaceuticals.

Stock

Sector

June weight

ACME Solar HoldingsPower0.58%
JSW InfrastructureTransport Infrastructure0.56%
Craftsman AutomationAuto Components0.50%
Corona RemediesPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.43%

Source: HDFC Mutual Fund

ABB India, Bharat Electronics among stocks where holdings increased

Apart from the fresh additions, the fund increased its shareholding in 18 existing companies during June.

Also Read | Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund's June moves: Buys, sells and top 10 holdings

Among the fund's larger holdings, HDFC Bank, InterGlobe Aviation and Eternal saw higher shareholding during the month. The fund also accumulated more shares of PB Fintech, Lupin, Ashok Leyland, TVS Motor and Bharat Electronics. Among smaller positions, it sharply increased holdings in ABB India, Hexaware Technologies, Nippon Life India Asset Management and Neuland Laboratories.

Stocks where HDFC Flexi Cap Fund increased holdings

Stock

May Qty

June Qty

Change (%)

ABB India5,3621,42,955+2,566%
Bharat Electronics3.88 lakh90.95 lakh+2,244%
Hexaware Technologies5.45 lakh59.16 lakh+985%
Nippon Life India Asset Management4.17 lakh24.62 lakh+491%
TVS Motor8.74 lakh13.03 lakh+49%
Ashok Leyland2.23 crore2.97 crore+33%
Neuland Laboratories71,93094,598+32%
PB Fintech70.31 lakh81.55 lakh+16%
Lupin33.15 lakh36.87 lakh+11%
Eternal11.08 crore12.27 crore+11%
Stocks with more than 10% increase in the quantity of shares are included. Source: HDFC Mutual Fund

Infosys, Bajaj Auto among stocks where exposure was reduced

The fund also reduced its holdings in 25 companies during the month. The biggest cuts were seen in Infosys, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies and SBI Life Insurance.

The portfolio also saw lower holdings in Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors and Power Grid Corporation of India, indicating selective trimming across information technology, financials, automobiles and metals.

Also Read | PPFAS Flexi Cap vs JM Flexi Cap: Why it is important to look at risk ratios

Top stocks where HDFC Flexi Cap Fund reduced holdings

Stock

May Qty

June Qty

Change (%)

Infosys87.52 lakh59.03 lakh-33%
Bank of Baroda1.29 crore87.71 lakh-32%
Bajaj Auto31.76 lakh22.53 lakh-29%
Tata Steel1.84 crore1.60 crore-13%
JSW Steel1.76 crore1.56 crore-11%
Stocks with more than 10% decrease in quantity of shares are included. Source: HDFC Mutual Fund

Besides trimming exposure to 25 companies, the fund also made a complete exit from Ramco Cements in June.

Apart from the stock-level changes, the fund also reduced its allocation to TREPS, where mutual funds park surplus cash in short-term instruments. The allocation to TREPS declined from 4.56% in May to 3.18% in June, suggesting that the fund deployed more of its cash into equities during the month.

InvestingMutual FundFlexi Cap FundsPersonal Finance
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