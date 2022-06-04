HDFC HFC revises interest rates on AAA rated fixed deposits: Check details

HDFC HFC's fixed deposit programme has been rated AAA by both CRISIL and ICRA for the last 27 years, indicating both credit quality and deposit safety.
HDFC Ltd is a significant housing finance company in India, with a diverse variety of loan and deposit products. HDFC HFC's fixed deposit programme has been rated AAA by both CRISIL and ICRA for the last 27 years, indicating both credit quality and deposit safety. The company offers a variety of fixed deposit benefits to customers, including attractive and guaranteed returns, a vast network of over 420 offices across the country, a wide range of deposit products, doorstep assistance, and a quick loan against deposit facility.
The company revised its fixed deposit interest rates on June 2, 2022, and as a consequence, customers will receive a maximum return of 6.95 per cent on their deposits. A monthly Income Plan, Non-Cumulative Interest Plan, Annual Income Plan, and Cumulative options are among the deposit alternatives offered by HDFC HFC. The company delivers a regular monthly income with a monthly credit of interest under the Monthly Income Plan. Customers that choose the Non-Cumulative option will get a regular periodic interest income, either quarterly or half-yearly. Customers who choose the Annual Income Plan will get a regular yearly interest income, while those who choose the Cumulative Option will receive a maturity benefit at the end of the term.
The company provides a maximum rate of 6.75 per cent under the monthly income plan, 6.80 per cent under the quarterly option, 6.85 per cent under the half-yearly option, 6.95 per cent under the annual income plan, and 6.95 per cent under the cumulative plan on special deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
HDFC Premium Deposit Interest Rates
The company provides a maximum rate of 6.55 per cent on premium deposits of less than ₹2 crore under the monthly option, 6.60 per cent under the quarterly option, and 6.65 per cent under the half-yearly option, and 6.75 per cent under the annual and cumulative plans.
HDFC Regular Deposit Interest Rates
HDFC HFC provides a maximum rate of 6.60 per cent on regular deposits of less than ₹2 crore in the monthly option, 6.65 per cent in the quarterly option, and 6.70 per cent in the half-yearly option, and 6.80 per cent in the annual income plan and cumulative plan.
HDFC Ltd has mentioned on its website that “If you are a resident of India, you can choose from a wide range of deposit products with maturities ranging from 12 to 120 months at competitive rates of interest and with different features to suit the investment needs of individuals. Senior citizens who are 60 years of age or older are offered an additional 0.25% p.a. on all deposit products."