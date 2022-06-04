HDFC HFC revises interest rates on AAA rated fixed deposits: Check details

The company revised its fixed deposit interest rates on June 2, 2022, and as a consequence, customers will receive a maximum return of 6.95 per cent on their deposits. A monthly Income Plan, Non-Cumulative Interest Plan, Annual Income Plan, and Cumulative options are among the deposit alternatives offered by HDFC HFC. The company delivers a regular monthly income with a monthly credit of interest under the Monthly Income Plan. Customers that choose the Non-Cumulative option will get a regular periodic interest income, either quarterly or half-yearly. Customers who choose the Annual Income Plan will get a regular yearly interest income, while those who choose the Cumulative Option will receive a maturity benefit at the end of the term.