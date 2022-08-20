Interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 Cr have been revised by HDFC Ltd, a well-known housing finance company in India. The higher interest rates are effective as of August 19, 2022, according to the company's official website. The company provides several fixed deposit alternatives, including Special Deposits, Premium Deposits, Regular Deposits, Recurring Deposits, and Green Deposits. Investors can benefit from the new interest rates, which are as follows, on all of these deposit plans.

HDFC Special Deposits

The company offers special fixed deposits maturing in 33 months to 99 months with interest rates ranging from 6.70% to 6.85% under the monthly income plan, 6.75% to 6.90% under the quarterly option, 6.80% to 6.95% under the half-yearly option, 6.90% to 7.05% under the annual option, and 6.90% to 7.05% under the cumulative option.

View Full Image HDFC FD Rates (hdfc.com)

HDFC Premium Deposits

HDFC Ltd. will now offer an interest rate ranging from 6.15% to 6.70% under the monthly income plan, 6.20% to 6.75% under the quarterly option, 6.25% to 6.80% under the half-yearly option, 6.45% to 6.90% under the annual income plan, and 6.35% to 6.90% under the cumulative plan on premium fixed deposits of less than Rs. 2 Cr maturing in 15 months to 44 months.

View Full Image HDFC FD Rates (hdfc.com)

HDFC Regular Deposits

On regular fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr maturing in 12 months to 120 Months, HDFC Ltd will now offer an interest rate ranging from 5.95% - 6.70% under the monthly income plan, 6.00% - 6.75% under the quarterly option, 6.05% - 6.80% under the half-yearly option, 6.55% - 6.90% under the annual income plan and 6.15% - 6.90% under the cumulative option.

View Full Image HDFC FD Rates (hdfc.com)

HDFC Recurring Deposits

Only non-senior citizens are eligible for the recurring deposit plan, which is a fixed rate installment deposit scheme offered by the company. HDFC Ltd. offers an interest rate ranging from 5.80% to 6.35% on recurring deposits maturing in 12 months to 60 months.

View Full Image HDFC RD Rates (hdfc.com)

Senior citizens (60 years and over) who have fixed deposits except for recurring deposits with HDFC Ltd. are entitled to an additional 0.25% per year on deposits up to ₹2 crore. Additionally, individual deposits made using online or auto-renewal deposits will be eligible for an additional ROI of 0.05% per year. “HDFC has received AAA ratings for its deposits programme from two leading credit rating agencies (CRISIL and ICRA) for 28 consecutive years, thus building utmost trust and confidence amongst investors and key partners," the company has mentioned on its website.