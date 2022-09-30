HDFC hikes lending rate by 50 bps; EMIs to go up2 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 06:31 PM IST
Leading housing finance provider HDFC Ltd. upped its lending rate by 50 basis points on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the policy repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.9% in its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held on Friday. In the last five months, HDFC has implemented a total of seven rate hikes.