HDFC hikes lending rate by 50 bps; EMIs to go up

“Bank credit offtake has been higher than the deposit inflows in the current financial year. This is a sharp contrast from a year ago when borrowers were seen to be deleveraging (negative credit growth). The incremental (over March) credit growth during Aprearly September’22 has been 5.5%, while the comparable deposit growth has been 3.6%. With banks lending more than the deposit being raised, the incremental credit-deposit ratio has risen to 112% (-8% a year ago). To meet their lending requirements, banks have been resorting to borrowings (doubled from a year ago) and are likely tapping their investments (investment -deposit ratio has declined from 30.20% to 29.9%)," said the research analysts of Edelweiss Broking Limited.