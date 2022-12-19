HDFC hikes retail prime lending rates by 35 bps from 20 Dec2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 06:50 PM IST
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) has revised its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans. The company has stated in a statement that as of December 20, 2022, it would increase its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 35 basis points, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked.