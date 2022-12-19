HDFC hikes retail prime lending rates by 35 bps from 20 Dec

The repo rate was increased by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by 0.35%, from 5.9% to 6.25%, during its monetary policy meeting on December 7, 2022. This is the fifth time since May of this year that the repo rate has lifted. The RBI has increased the benchmark rate by a total of 2.25% since May as a consequence. Analysts projected that EMIs would increase as a result, and today's statement by HDFC came following the RBI's policy repo rate decision in December.