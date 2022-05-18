HDFC, ICICI & Federal Bank hike fixed deposit rates this week. Check details

HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates

HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender, raised interest rates on 9-month and above deposits by 10 to 20 basis points on May 18, 2022. The interest rate for 9-month 1 day to 1-year term deposits has been raised from 4.40 per cent to 4.50 per cent, a 10 basis point increase. Interest rates on deposits maturing in 2 years 1 day to 3 years have been raised by 20 basis points from 5.20 per cent to 5.40 per cent, while interest rates on deposits maturing in 3 years 1 day to 5 years have been raised from 5.45 per cent to 5.60 per cent. HDFC Bank has increased the interest rate on deposits maturing in 5 years 1 day - 10 years by 15 basis points, from 5.60 per cent to 5.75 per cent.