HDFC Infinia reclaims top spot as Axis devalues Magnus credit card

Unlike Axis Magnus, it isn’t easy to lay your hands on HDFC Infinia as it has stringent entry barriers. For one, it’s an invite-only card, which means you can’t apply for it and instead, the bank will shortlist you and offer it. Of course, if you have an existing relationship with HDFC bank, you can get an invite through your bank relationship manager. However, the bank checks whether you meet its criteria through two metrics–either your net monthly income should be over ₹3 lakh or you should have an HDFC card with credit limit of ₹10 lakh or more and you have cumulatively spent at least ₹8 lakh on it in the preceding six months.