HDFC launches spot offer for home loans on WhatsApp

Renu Sud Karnad, managing director, HDFC, said, “This will facilitate prospective homebuyers in availing a loan to buy their dream home. We at HDFC have been focusing and investing on digital transformation for better customer experience and engagement. Demand for housing in India continues to remain extremely robust. Today, there a strong desire to be a homeowner and demand for housing continues to be from both, first-time homeowners as well as those moving up the property ladder – generally into larger homes. Affordability today is also better than ever and in India as income levels rise, we will see younger people being able to afford housing sooner in life."