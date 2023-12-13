HDFC Life recently introduced a novel offering, HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve, a secure savings-oriented life insurance scheme. This plan is crafted to ensure the well-being of your dear ones and help them achieve their financial goals. Incorporating HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve into your investment portfolio offers the following advantages:

Experience an assured immediate income as soon as the following policy month begins.

Benefit from complete flexibility – tailor your plan to receive advantages in the form of immediate income, long-term income, lump sum, or periodic lump sum (money back).

Customise the levels of protection according to your preferences, with flexible sum assured and optional rider benefits.

Speaking on the launch, Aneesh Khanna, Head – Products & Segments, HDFC Life said, “Everything starts with a dream, and no matter how big the dream is, to make it a reality – you need to start with a secured step. Similarly, life goals are fulfilled with regular savings and planning. You can now take your first secured step towards fulfilling your dreams with HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve product. A plan that gives you unlimited combinations to enable you to achieve your dreams with the cushion of guaranteed returns."

What distinguishable characteristics does HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve offer?

• Empowerment to shape your cash flows, aligning them with your aspirations, while enjoying the added security of a guarantee.

• Ability to mitigate the impact of inflation on your income through the increasing income option.

• Flexibility to enhance your survival benefits at a rate equivalent to Savings Bank Deposit + 1.5%.

• Personalised choice of the Return of Premium (ROP) amount and the year in which you prefer to receive it.

