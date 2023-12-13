HDFC Life introduced HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve, featuring guaranteed benefits. Details here
HDFC Life Insurance has unveiled an unprecedented, highly flexible guaranteed income plan, allowing policyholders to determine their preferred income distribution (immediate, deferred, lump sum, etc.).
HDFC Life recently introduced a novel offering, HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve, a secure savings-oriented life insurance scheme. This plan is crafted to ensure the well-being of your dear ones and help them achieve their financial goals. Incorporating HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve into your investment portfolio offers the following advantages: