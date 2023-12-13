comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 13 2023 09:36:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.75 0.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 289.45 2.13%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 234.45 1.3%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,116 -1.33%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 456.85 0.83%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  HDFC Life introduced HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve, featuring guaranteed benefits. Details here
Back Back
MintGenie

HDFC Life introduced HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve, featuring guaranteed benefits. Details here

Abeer Ray

HDFC Life Insurance has unveiled an unprecedented, highly flexible guaranteed income plan, allowing policyholders to determine their preferred income distribution (immediate, deferred, lump sum, etc.).

HDFC Life launches ‘HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve’ with Guaranteed Benefits.Premium
HDFC Life launches ‘HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve’ with Guaranteed Benefits.

HDFC Life recently introduced a novel offering, HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve, a secure savings-oriented life insurance scheme. This plan is crafted to ensure the well-being of your dear ones and help them achieve their financial goals. Incorporating HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve into your investment portfolio offers the following advantages:

  • Experience an assured immediate income as soon as the following policy month begins.
  • Benefit from complete flexibility – tailor your plan to receive advantages in the form of immediate income, long-term income, lump sum, or periodic lump sum (money back).
  • Customise the levels of protection according to your preferences, with flexible sum assured and optional rider benefits.

Speaking on the launch, Aneesh Khanna, Head – Products & Segments, HDFC Life said, “Everything starts with a dream, and no matter how big the dream is, to make it a reality – you need to start with a secured step. Similarly, life goals are fulfilled with regular savings and planning. You can now take your first secured  step towards fulfilling your dreams with HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve product. A plan that gives you unlimited combinations to enable you to achieve your dreams with the cushion of guaranteed returns."

What distinguishable characteristics does HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve offer?

• Empowerment to shape your cash flows, aligning them with your aspirations, while enjoying the added security of a guarantee.

• Ability to mitigate the impact of inflation on your income through the increasing income option.

• Flexibility to enhance your survival benefits at a rate equivalent to Savings Bank Deposit + 1.5%.

• Personalised choice of the Return of Premium (ROP) amount and the year in which you prefer to receive it.

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 13 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App