HDFC Life policyholders can now pay premiums with NPCI’s UPI 123PAY1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 05:39 PM IST
This platform will enable customers to make financial transactions with or without an internet connection and the service can be availed in various regional languages
HDFC Life and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have collaborated to offer a first - UPI 123PAY. This is a unique voice-based premium payment service that further simplifies the premium payment process for HDFC Life policyholders.
