HDFC Life’s new annuity campaign makes retirement planning look attractive

HDFC Life has recently launched an annuity campaign. HDFC Life has built an inspiring narrative that challenges the audience’s mind set around retirement. The ad conveys that human potential is beyond one’s retirement years thereby inspiring individuals to choose a retirement product that enables fulfillment of dreams. It is centered on HDFC Life’s annuity product ‘Pension Guaranteed Plan’. According to the insurance company, the plan is designed to provide guaranteed monthly income which not only secures an individual’s retirement but also enables one to fulfill the dreams of their youth which got abandoned once responsibilities took over.

HDFC Life has recently launched an annuity campaign. HDFC Life has built an inspiring narrative that challenges the audience’s mind set around retirement. The ad conveys that human potential is beyond one’s retirement years thereby inspiring individuals to choose a retirement product that enables fulfillment of dreams. It is centered on HDFC Life’s annuity product ‘Pension Guaranteed Plan’. According to the insurance company, the plan is designed to provide guaranteed monthly income which not only secures an individual’s retirement but also enables one to fulfill the dreams of their youth which got abandoned once responsibilities took over.

A simple question to potential retirees, “Aap bade hoke kya banna chahte ho?", sets the tone for the ad. HDFC Life is positioned as a facilitator offering a solution to realise long cherished dreams without having to worry about the risk of running out of money.

A simple question to potential retirees, “Aap bade hoke kya banna chahte ho?", sets the tone for the ad. HDFC Life is positioned as a facilitator offering a solution to realise long cherished dreams without having to worry about the risk of running out of money. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The advertisement shows five retirees young at heart, supremely excited to pursue their dreams. In the quest to impact culture, a social campaign has been created and thought leaders have been on-boarded to drive credibility, scale and the reach of the message.

HDFC Life has created a micro site - 'when I grow up' to explain and simplify the concept of annuities. This micro site simplifies the concept of annuity by bringing characters of the film to life in an interactive comic strip format, designed by the famous cartoonist Sailesh Gopalan, founder of Brown Paperbag Comics.

As part of this campaign HDFC Life will also conduct a Masterclass on retirement planning in association with leading financial experts. The micro site serves as a platform through which individuals can register for this Masterclass.

“Retirement planning is a critical part of every financial plan. Most individuals ignore this activity. This is also because of the fact that retirement seems boring and individuals don’t look forward to it like other phases of their lives. Through this campaign, we want to break the stereotype and make retirement planning aspirational & enable Indian consumers manage longevity risk.

In line with our customer centric approach, we want to simplify the understanding of annuity as a concept, changing the audience sentiment around retirement and bringing in a behavioral change and advocating financial readiness for retirement so they can pursue their passion or live their dreams through our retirement solutions," says Vishal Subharwal, EVP – E-commerce & Digital Marketing, HDFC Life.