HDFC Life's new life insurance plan offers guaranteed income of upto 13% annually on sum assured
- HDFC Life's this new insurance plan gives a discount on first-year premiums for online purchases. There is also a discount of 12% for 8 and 10 years of a premium payment term (PPT) and a discount of 15% for 12 and 15 years PPT.
One of the leading life insurance firms, HDFC Life has launched a new insurance plan which offers guaranteed income of 11% to 13% annually as a percentage of the sum assured under the policy. The product HDFC Life Guaranteed Income Insurance plan also offers guaranteed, regular, tax-free benefits and guaranteed death benefits.
