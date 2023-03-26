HDFC Life's new smart pension plus plan helps earn guaranteed income during retirement3 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 07:06 PM IST
HDFC Life Smart Pension Plus is made available in multiple variants - the unique ones being annuity with a liquidity option, simple and compound increasing annuity to offset inflation, and early return of premium (i.e. survival benefit) to fulfil one's own life goals.
HDFC Life Insurance has launched the Smart Pension Plus plan which offers financial independence after retirement, in the form of a regular and guaranteed stream of income, similar to a ‘salary’. This new pension plan offers flexibility to cover oneself as well as one’s spouse, the ability to decide the premium payment term, frequency of pay-out, and a choice to take income immediately or after a few years.
