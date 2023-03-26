Aneesh Khanna, Head – of Products & Segments, HDFC Life said, "Our latest offering, HDFC Life Smart Pension Plus is a unique annuity plan that can be customized to meet specific requirements for life after retirement. This plan offers multiple bespoke guaranteed income options and enables customers to save adequately for their retired life. We believe the option to make regular premium payments and take joint life cover will enable a larger section of our country’s population to plan for their golden years, well in advance. As a life insurer, we remain committed to protecting India from the risks of morbidity, mortality, and longevity with our innovative and flexible products."