HDFC Life to offer life & CI rebalance cover option under term insurance

Srinivasan Parthasarathy, chief actuary–HDFC Life, said, "Rapidly changing lifestyles have brought about an increase in critical illnesses such as cancer, cardiac ailments, etc. The cost of treatment for such illnesses is usually very high and could even lead to a financial setback for the entire family. Thus it becomes imperative to have a policy that can cover the cost of treatment without having to dip into one's savings. The Life and CI Rebalance option available with Click 2 Protect Life enables policyholders and their families to be financially prepared to manage critical illnesses."