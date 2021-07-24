HDFC Ltd fixed deposit: Can I avail income tax benefit on interest?

Since this deduction is available for interest received from specified entities and since HDFC Limited does not fall in these categories, you cannot claim this deduction. Had the deposits been with HDFC bank and not HDFC limited, you would have been entitled to this deduction under Section 80TTB for interest received from HDFC bank. Since interest under Section 80TTB is exempt upto Rs. 50,000 is exempt, the resident senior citizens enjoy a higher limit of Rs. 50,000/- for the purpose of TDS on interest under Section 194A.

