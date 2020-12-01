HDFC MF Dividend Yield Fund serves old wine in new bottle

The strategy is likely to replicate HDFC MF CIO Prashant Jain’s penchant for investing in PSU and value stocks, in other schemes of the AMC. “Considering that companies in this space enjoy certain advantages, especially in capital-intensive and natural-resources-led businesses, coupled with stable or improving financial performance, we believe it presents a good opportunity. The recent underperformance of these companies has made their dividend yield attractive and few are even trading at one-to -two times the current 10-year G-sec yields," said Agrawal, in response to Mint, referring to PSU stocks.