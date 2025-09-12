Do bigger mutual funds underperform? No, says HDFC Mutual Fund's Chirag Setalvad.
HDFC Mid Cap Fund the only one in its category to rank among the country's 10 biggest mutual funds. But is its size a badge of honour or a double-edged sword?
Chirag Setalvad of HDFC Mutual Fund is in an interesting position as manager of India's largest mid cap fund. With ₹85,000 crore of assets under management, HDFC Mid Cap Fund the only one in its category to rank among the country's 10 biggest mutual funds. It's currently in third place.
