HDFC Mutual Fund files draft SID for Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund

Gain/loss on sale of equity mutual funds (funds that have at least 65% equity allocation in their investment portfolios) is considered as capital gain (loss) for the purpose of taxation. The minimum holding period for long term capital gains in equity funds is one year. Short term capital gains (if the units are sold before one year) in equity funds are taxed at the rate of 15% plus 4% cess. Long term capital gains tax in equity funds is 10% + 4% cess provided the gain in a financial year is over ₹1 Lakh. Long term capital gains upto ₹1 lakh is totally tax-free.

