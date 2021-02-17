HDFC Mutual Fund to split value of 3 ETFs

HDFC Mutual Fund on Wednesday announced a split in the face value of three of its exchange traded funds (ETFs) from 19 February.

HDFC Sensex and HDFC Nifty 50 ETF will be split by one-tenth each, while HDFC Gold ETF will be split in the 1:100 ratio. The latter will represent 0.01 gm of gold instead of 1 gm of gold.

Also Read | Life lessons from Covidian era startups

Mutual funds usually go for splits to make their products more affordable to small investors. However, a split by itself causes no loss or gain to investors and it's value is neutral. The NAV of the ETFs will fall on the record date.

Correspondingly, unit holders of the ETFs whose names are in the records of depositories as on 19 February will get a proportionate credit.

For example, if you hold 10 units of HDFC Gold ETF, your holding will increase to 1,000 units by the fund house. The new units will be credited on 22 February by the AMC, it said in an exchange filing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via