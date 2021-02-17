OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >HDFC Mutual Fund to split value of 3 ETFs
The main objective of a mutual fund NFO is to raise capital from markets to further invest in various asset classes (Photo: iStock)
The main objective of a mutual fund NFO is to raise capital from markets to further invest in various asset classes (Photo: iStock)

HDFC Mutual Fund to split value of 3 ETFs

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 03:12 PM IST Neil Borate

  • HDFC Sensex and HDFC Nifty 50 ETF will be split by one-tenth each, while HDFC Gold ETF will be split in the 1:100 ratio

HDFC Mutual Fund on Wednesday announced a split in the face value of three of its exchange traded funds (ETFs) from 19 February.

HDFC Sensex and HDFC Nifty 50 ETF will be split by one-tenth each, while HDFC Gold ETF will be split in the 1:100 ratio. The latter will represent 0.01 gm of gold instead of 1 gm of gold.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | Life lessons from Covidian era startups

Mutual funds usually go for splits to make their products more affordable to small investors. However, a split by itself causes no loss or gain to investors and it's value is neutral. The NAV of the ETFs will fall on the record date.

Correspondingly, unit holders of the ETFs whose names are in the records of depositories as on 19 February will get a proportionate credit.

For example, if you hold 10 units of HDFC Gold ETF, your holding will increase to 1,000 units by the fund house. The new units will be credited on 22 February by the AMC, it said in an exchange filing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout