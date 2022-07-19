HDFC Nifty50 fund turns 20 years, ₹10,000 SIP would have made you a crorepati2 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 05:40 PM IST
Twenty years of the HDFC Index Fund Nifty 50 Plan have been achieved by HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd. This open-ended strategy tracks the NIFTY 50 Index. The fund was established on July 17, 2002, and as of June 30, 2022, it has assets under management (AUM) of Rs. 5,941 crores. The fund now has a NAV of ₹153.48 as of 1.42 per cent and Value Research has given it a 4-star rating. The fund's expense ratio is 0.2%, which is lower than most other large-cap funds. According to Value Research's research, your ₹10,000 monthly SIP would be worth ₹94.11 lakh today.