Twenty years of the HDFC Index Fund Nifty 50 Plan have been achieved by HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd. This open-ended strategy tracks the NIFTY 50 Index. The fund was established on July 17, 2002, and as of June 30, 2022, it has assets under management (AUM) of Rs. 5,941 crores. The fund now has a NAV of ₹153.48 as of 1.42 per cent and Value Research has given it a 4-star rating. The fund's expense ratio is 0.2%, which is lower than most other large-cap funds. According to Value Research's research, your ₹10,000 monthly SIP would be worth ₹94.11 lakh today.

HDFC Index Fund Nifty 50 returns

A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown to almost ₹4.50 lakh today, according to Value Research statistics, based on the fund's 12.64 per cent return over the past three years. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown to ₹8.22 lakh today approx, according to Value Research, as the fund has generated a trailing return of 11.41 per cent over the past five years. The fund has produced a trailing return of 10.31% over the past seven years, and according to Value Research, a SIP of ₹10,000 per month would have grown to ₹13.10 lakh today approx. The fund has produced a return of 12.83 per cent over the past ten years, and according to Value Research, a SIP of ₹10,000 per month would have grown to ₹22.54 lakh today. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown to ₹94.11 lakh approx today, thanks to the fund's average yearly return of 14.29 per cent since its inception.

Key takeaways of HDFC Index Fund Nifty 50

The asset allocation of the fund includes investments in the financial, energy, technology, consumer goods, and automobile industries. Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd. are the fund's top 5 holdings. The fund invests 99.56% of its assets in domestic equities, 99.56% of which are large-cap firms.

Commenting on the HDFC Nifty50 index fund's 20-year existence Navneet Munot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd. said, “Index funds are a suitable way for investors to participate in the India growth story. Our 20 years+ experience in this space gives us a definite edge. This category is growing and there is tremendous opportunity going forward. We are expanding our range of Index Solutions to include several additional popular indices. This way, we hope to continue fulfilling our mission to be the wealth creator for every Indian."