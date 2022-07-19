HDFC Nifty50 fund turns 20 years, 10,000 SIP would have made you a crorepati

HDFC Index Fund Nifty 50 returns

A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown to almost ₹4.50 lakh today, according to Value Research statistics, based on the fund's 12.64 per cent return over the past three years. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown to ₹8.22 lakh today approx, according to Value Research, as the fund has generated a trailing return of 11.41 per cent over the past five years. The fund has produced a trailing return of 10.31% over the past seven years, and according to Value Research, a SIP of ₹10,000 per month would have grown to ₹13.10 lakh today approx. The fund has produced a return of 12.83 per cent over the past ten years, and according to Value Research, a SIP of ₹10,000 per month would have grown to ₹22.54 lakh today. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown to ₹94.11 lakh approx today, thanks to the fund's average yearly return of 14.29 per cent since its inception.