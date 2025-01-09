A ₹10 lakh personal loan is a big financial decision, knowing what interest rates are offered by the various lenders, including HDFC Bank, will go a long way in making that decision. Here's an in-depth rundown of HDFC's personal loan interest rates and application process.
An unsecured loan called a personal loan allows you to borrow a specific amount for a variety of reasons, including:
Personal loans do not require collateral. Instead, they are approved based on your creditworthiness. Repayment involves fixed monthly payments over a specified period of time.
Consider the following tips to get a good HDFC personal loan interest rate,
HDFC Bank calculates interest on personal loans through the lowering balance approach as a month. It goes like this:
Fee
Amount to be paid
Rack interest rate
Salaried- 10.85% - 24%
Loan processing charges
Up to ₹6,500 + GST
Stamp duty & other charges
As per applicable
(Source: Bank website)
HDFC personal loan interest rates begin at 10.85% per annum. The repayment periods are one to five years. However, factors such as loan tenure, credit score, and income stability determine the exact rate.
If you meet these criteria, you may be eligible for an HDFC personal loan:
Following is the document required for applying to HDFC personal loan:
In conclusion, a personal loan can be a handy financial tool for various purposes. It is, therefore, important to understand the terms and conditions well, compare the interest rates from different lenders, and evaluate your financial condition before applying. Remember that loan terms and interest rates vary according to certain conditions, so for the latest details, visit HDFC Bank's website. Do not always depend on personal loans, as they generally have higher interest rates in comparison to other types of loans, and it can lead you to enter a debt trap.
(Note: Personal loan interest rates and other provisions keep changing with time. Readers are advised to check the relevant bank's official website for the latest updates.)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.