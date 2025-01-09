A personal loan of ₹1 lakh is often a workable solution to handle various kinds of financial requirements such as unplanned expenses or personal goals. Before applying for HDFC Bank loans, you need to know the bank's interest rates and the factors affecting them. The following article gives you interest rates, eligibility, and what else you should look out for before you make your choice.
A type of unsecured loan referred to as a personal loan lets you borrow an amount of money for any number of purposes, such as debt consolidation, house renovation, health emergencies or major life events, including weddings or vacations. Personal loans do not require collateral. For secured loans, your creditworthiness will decide if you'll qualify. Repayment will be an interest-bearing set monthly payment made over a predetermined time period.
Loan amount
Rs. 1,00,000
Loan tenure
12 to 60 months.
Interest rate
10.50% - 21.00% p.a.
Processing fees
2.50%
(Source: Bank’s website)
Here are the eligibility criteria for a ₹1 lakh HDFC personal loan:
The following information is required in order to submit your loan application:
Though personal loans ensure that you receive immediate access to money for a range of purposes, you must always remember the drawbacks associated with them. As such, it goes without saying that borrowing should always be done cautiously and only if there is a pressing need.
(Note: Personal loan interest rates and other provisions keep changing with time. Readers are advised to check the relevant bank's official website for the latest updates.)
