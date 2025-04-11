HDFC personal loan interest rates April 2025: Check eligibility, documents and charges

Personal loans are a quick funding option without collateral. It's crucial to understand eligibility, required documents, and fees before applying for an HDFC Bank personal loan. Maintain a low debt ratio and high credit score for better approval chances and lower interest rates.

Dakshita Ojha
Published11 Apr 2025, 02:34 PM IST
HDFC personal loan April 2025: Everything you need to know.
HDFC personal loan April 2025: Everything you need to know.

If you need quick funds and do not own assets to act as collateral, personal loans can be a smart option. The loans do not need any collateral and get disbursed instantly. Before applying for HDFC Bank personal loan, it is essential to know about eligibility criteria, documents required and other fees to compare and get the best offer according to your budget:

Also Read | Personal loan settlement: How does it impact your credit score and report?

HDFC Bank personal loan eligibility criteria

  • Age: You must be between 21 years to 60 years old.
  • Income: Minimum salary of at least 25,000.
  • Employment: Both salaried and self employed professionals are eligible to apply for the loan.
  • Work experience: You need to have at least 2 years of work experience and minimum 1 year of experience in the same organisation.

Note: The eligibility criteria may vary depending on your overall profile as well as the bank’s policy.

HDFC Bank personal loan documents required

Note: The bank may require you to provide additional documents based on your overall profile as well as the amount you wish to borrow.

  • Identity/Address proof: Copy of Passport, Voter ID, driving license, or Aadhaar Card
  • Bank statement: Last 3 months bank statement or last 6 months passbook
  • Income proof: Latest 2 salary slips or current dated salary certificate along with latest Form 16.

HDFC Bank personal loan interest rates for April 2025

Fees Amount
Interest rates10.90% - 24.00% 
Processing fees 6,500 + GST 

Source: Bank website

Steps to apply for HDFC Bank personal loan

  1. Purpose: Determine the purpose and amount of loan required.
  2. Check eligibility: Find out your loan eligibility using HDFC Bank personal loan eligibility calculator. The amount of loan offered is up to Rs. 40 lakh.
  3. Apply for the loan: You can apply online through net banking, HDFC Bank website, ATM or at a branch.
  4. Submit documents: You must provide address proof, ID proof such as bank statement, salary slips or IT returns and income proof.
  5. Disbursement: Once the application is approved, the loan amount will be disbursed instantly to your bank account.

Also Read | Personal loans: 7 key things to keep in mind before you go ahead

In conclusion, it is important to maintain a low debt utilisation ratio and a high credit score above 650 in order to improve your loan approval chances as well as attract low interest rates on your loan. Personal loans usually attract higher interest rates as compared to other loans in the market. Hence, before you decide on applying for the loan, it is important to explore other options available to you so that you can make the best choice which suits your budget.

Also Read | Top-up loans explained: Benefits, rates, and eligibility criteria

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceHDFC personal loan interest rates April 2025: Check eligibility, documents and charges
MoreLess
First Published:11 Apr 2025, 02:34 PM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.