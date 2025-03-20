HDFC Bank offers personal loans at competitive interest rates for people who are looking for quick cash to cover their sudden expenses. The interest rates offered on your personal loan directly impacts your EMI repayments. A higher interest rate attracts a higher EMI for your loan repayment.

If you are considering applying for an HDFC Bank personal loan, it is important that you understand the interest rates and processing fees offered by the bank so that you can compare and get the best deal for you.

Factors affecting HDFC Bank personal loan interest rates Credit score: When your credit score is taken into consideration to determine personal loan eligibility, HDFC Bank has a minimum requirement of 720 and higher. You must also note that higher credit scores get loans at lower interest rates as well as improves your chances of getting your application approved quicker.

Income level: Your salary plays an important role in determining the interest rate for your loan EMI. For HDFC Bank, you are required to have a minimum net monthly income of ₹25,000.

Relationship with HDFC Bank: While HDFC Bank has not officially stated any criteria on providing preferential rates to existing customers, most lenders offer concessional rates to customers with an existing savings account, fixed deposit or loan account. However, having a solid relationship with the bank can potentially help you get a lower interest rate.

Employer profile and occupation: Your employment and company profile also plays a crucial role in determining your interest rate. This is because a stable job at a reputed company reflects a regular income source as well as job security. Hence, this way the bank will evaluate your repayment capacity.

HDFC Bank personal loan interest rate 2025

Fee Amount Rack interest rate Salaried: 10.85% - 24% Loan processing fee Up to ₹ 6,500 + GST Stamp duty and other statutory charges At actuals (As per applicable laws of the state) Senior citizens 10% discount on all service charges

Source: Bank website

Documents required for HDFC Bank personal loan 2025 Note:The bank may ask for additional documents depending on your overall profile as well as the bank’s policies.

Copy of passport/voter ID card/driving license/Aadhaar Card as identity proof / address proof

Bank statement of previous 3 months (Passbook of previous 6 months)

Latest salary slip/current dated salary certificate with latest Form 16.

Tips to get lower interest rates on HDFC Bank personal loan Have a credit score of 720 or above to have better loan eligibility.

If you already have an existing relationship with banks or NBFC, you can consult them to explore personalised loan offers.

Keep an eye on personal loan interest rates of leading banks and NBFCs on a regular basis.

Check if you have any pre approved personal loan offers from your bank / NBFC that can be approved faster and on better terms. In conclusion, it is important that you do not end up borrowing more than you can afford to repay on time. You must make sure that you keep a track of your repayment dates so that you are able to do timely repayments and build a strong credit profile. Even a single missed EMI can drastically decrease your credit score.