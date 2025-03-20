HDFC personal loan interest rates in 2025—Check latest rates here

HDFC Bank offers personal loans with varying interest rates based on credit scores, income, and customer relationships. A minimum credit score of 720 and 25,000 monthly income are necessary. Borrowers should manage repayments diligently to protect their credit profile and avoid penalties.

Toshank Bhardwaj
Published20 Mar 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Personal loans from HDFC Bank feature competitive interest rates.

HDFC Bank offers personal loans at competitive interest rates for people who are looking for quick cash to cover their sudden expenses. The interest rates offered on your personal loan directly impacts your EMI repayments. A higher interest rate attracts a higher EMI for your loan repayment.

If you are considering applying for an HDFC Bank personal loan, it is important that you understand the interest rates and processing fees offered by the bank so that you can compare and get the best deal for you.

Also Read | 8 essential tips to avoid the personal loan debt trap

Factors affecting HDFC Bank personal loan interest rates

Credit score: When your credit score is taken into consideration to determine personal loan eligibility, HDFC Bank has a minimum requirement of 720 and higher. You must also note that higher credit scores get loans at lower interest rates as well as improves your chances of getting your application approved quicker.

Income level: Your salary plays an important role in determining the interest rate for your loan EMI. For HDFC Bank, you are required to have a minimum net monthly income of 25,000.

Relationship with HDFC Bank: While HDFC Bank has not officially stated any criteria on providing preferential rates to existing customers, most lenders offer concessional rates to customers with an existing savings account, fixed deposit or loan account. However, having a solid relationship with the bank can potentially help you get a lower interest rate.

Employer profile and occupation: Your employment and company profile also plays a crucial role in determining your interest rate. This is because a stable job at a reputed company reflects a regular income source as well as job security. Hence, this way the bank will evaluate your repayment capacity.

HDFC Bank personal loan interest rate 2025

FeeAmount
Rack interest rateSalaried: 10.85%  - 24% 
Loan processing feeUp to 6,500 + GST
Stamp duty and other statutory chargesAt actuals (As per applicable laws of the state)
Senior citizens10% discount on all service charges

Source: Bank website

Documents required for HDFC Bank personal loan 2025

Note:The bank may ask for additional documents depending on your overall profile as well as the bank’s policies.

  • Copy of passport/voter ID card/driving license/Aadhaar Card as identity proof / address proof
  • Bank statement of previous 3 months (Passbook of previous 6 months)
  • Latest salary slip/current dated salary certificate with latest Form 16.

Also Read | Personal loans: Borrowers must know THESE RBI’s guidelines to get a fair deal

Tips to get lower interest rates on HDFC Bank personal loan

  • Have a credit score of 720 or above to have better loan eligibility.
  • If you already have an existing relationship with banks or NBFC, you can consult them to explore personalised loan offers.
  • Keep an eye on personal loan interest rates of leading banks and NBFCs on a regular basis.
  • Check if you have any pre approved personal loan offers from your bank / NBFC that can be approved faster and on better terms.

In conclusion, it is important that you do not end up borrowing more than you can afford to repay on time. You must make sure that you keep a track of your repayment dates so that you are able to do timely repayments and build a strong credit profile. Even a single missed EMI can drastically decrease your credit score.

(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceHDFC personal loan interest rates in 2025—Check latest rates here
First Published:20 Mar 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App