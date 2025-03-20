HDFC personal loan interest rates in 2025—Check latest rates here

HDFC Bank offers personal loans at competitive interest rates for people who are looking for quick cash to cover their sudden expenses. The interest rates offered on your personal loan directly impacts your EMI repayments. A higher interest rate attracts a higher EMI for your loan repayment.
If you are considering applying for an HDFC Bank personal loan, it is important that you understand the interest rates and processing fees offered by the bank so that you can compare and get the best deal for you.
Credit score: When your credit score is taken into consideration to determine personal loan eligibility, HDFC Bank has a minimum requirement of 720 and higher. You must also note that higher credit scores get loans at lower interest rates as well as improves your chances of getting your application approved quicker.
Income level: Your salary plays an important role in determining the interest rate for your loan EMI. For HDFC Bank, you are required to have a minimum net monthly income of ₹25,000.
Relationship with HDFC Bank: While HDFC Bank has not officially stated any criteria on providing preferential rates to existing customers, most lenders offer concessional rates to customers with an existing savings account, fixed deposit or loan account. However, having a solid relationship with the bank can potentially help you get a lower interest rate.
Employer profile and occupation: Your employment and company profile also plays a crucial role in determining your interest rate. This is because a stable job at a reputed company reflects a regular income source as well as job security. Hence, this way the bank will evaluate your repayment capacity.
|Fee
|Amount
|Rack interest rate
|Salaried: 10.85% - 24%
|Loan processing fee
|Up to ₹6,500 + GST
|Stamp duty and other statutory charges
|At actuals (As per applicable laws of the state)
|Senior citizens
|10% discount on all service charges
Source: Bank website
Note:The bank may ask for additional documents depending on your overall profile as well as the bank’s policies.
In conclusion, it is important that you do not end up borrowing more than you can afford to repay on time. You must make sure that you keep a track of your repayment dates so that you are able to do timely repayments and build a strong credit profile. Even a single missed EMI can drastically decrease your credit score.
(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)