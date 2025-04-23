HDFC pixel play credit card: Step-by-step application guide

The HDFC Bank Pixel Play credit card has quickly become a popular choice among aspirational, tech-savvy consumers who value a digital-first and highly customizable experience.

Designed with modern users in mind, this credit card is seamlessly integrated with the PayZapp app, allowing for a completely online application process. This eliminates the hassle of paperwork or physical documentation.

In this article, we’ll walk you through a step-by-step guide to help you apply for the HDFC Pixel Play credit card with ease.

Step-by-step guide to apply Now, to apply for the pixel play HDFC credit card, car users must follow these five simple steps:

Update or download the PayZapp application: Through the Apple app store for Apple devices or the Google play store for android devices download the PayZapp application afresh. If you already have the application installed then update the same to its newest version. Register or log in: Log into the application, new users can register using their mobile devices and complete the KYC process. Carefully locate the application banner: Now on the PayZapp application home page find and tap the option ‘Apply Now for PIXEL play’ Submit personal details: Read the entire form and submit the necessary personal information. Existing HDFC Bank customers will have their details automatically filled. Complete the application formalities and submit: Once you submit the basic details, then follow the given instructions on-screen to complete and submit your application. What is the basic eligibility criteria to apply for HDFC Pixel play credit card? All applicants who aspire to secure this credit card must meet the following basic criteria:

The applicant must be salaried: Aged between 21 to 60 years with a gross monthly salary of more than ₹ 25,000. You need to have a income proof for this card.

Aged between 21 to 60 years with a gross monthly salary of more than 25,000. You need to have a income proof for this card. Self employed applicants: All self employed applicants should be aged between 21 to 65 years with an annual income of more than ₹ 6 lakhs as the ITR form. What are the key features of the HDFC Pixel Play credit card? The Pixel Play credit card comes with several lucrative features:

Customisable cashback opportunities : Earn 5% cashback on two selected merchant categories and 3% on one chosen e-commerce platform.

: Earn 5% cashback on two selected merchant categories and 3% on one chosen e-commerce platform. Integration of UPI : The RuPay variant allows for 1% cashback on UPI transactions.

: The RuPay variant allows for 1% cashback on UPI transactions. Opportunity of flexible billing : Choose your credit card billing cycle, date and card design.

: Choose your credit card billing cycle, date and card design. Seamless digital management: Manage your card entirely through the PayZapp app, including tracking rewards, cashbacks and even converting purchases to EMIs. What are the associated processing fees and charges? Joining fee : ₹ 500 + applicable taxes. This fee is waived off if the card holder spends ₹ 20,000 within the first 90 days.

: 500 + applicable taxes. This fee is waived off if the card holder spends 20,000 within the first 90 days. Annual fee: ₹ 500 + applicable taxes, waived off if the annual spending goes beyond ₹ 1,00,000. Conclusion Therefore, the HDFC Pixel Play credit card stands out for its digital smoothness, convenience and rewards that are customisable. It is developed in a way to cater for the needs of the evolving modern consumers.

Now with a straightforward application process through PayZapp, eligible individuals can swiftly obtain and manage their credit cards entirely online.

For more information, clarity of application process, updates on fees and other details applicants can visit the official website of HDFC Bank:https://www.hdfcbank.com/