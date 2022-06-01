HDFC, PNB raise lending rates from today, home loan EMIs to go up

Today, state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) also raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 15 basis points,. The new rates are effective from June 1, PNB said in a regulatory filing. Many lending institutions have recently hiked their lending rates after an off-cycle rate increase by the Reserve Bank in May. The central bank hiked the repo rate - at which it lends short-term money to banks - by 40 basis points to 4.40%.