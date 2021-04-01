HDFC raises fixed deposit rates by up to 25 bps

Nishith Baldevdas, founder, Shree Financial, a SEBI Registered Investment Advisor, said investors who have filled their safety and liquidity buckets and wants to take some debt exposure just for returns can invest in such type of FDs. "It is also pertinent to note that investors shouldn't compare these FDs with bank FDs. These top-rated FDs don't provide much liquidity when it comes to premature closure," he added.