HDFC Regalia Credit Card lost? Helpline numbers and online options to block instantly

Losing your HDFC Bank Regalia Credit Card can be an emotionally draining experience for cardholders. Still, with swift action and prompt sharing of information with the concerned authorities potential misuse can be prevented.

To meet such emergency situations only, HDFC Bank provides multiple channels for customers to report and share their problems and block lost or stolen credit cards in a seamless manner.

Immediate steps to block your card It is important to quickly block your HDFC Regalia Credit Card if it is lost or stolen. HDFC Bank provides several ways to achieve this:

Phone Banking : Call the 24x7 toll-free numbers 1800 1600 or 1800 2600 within India and request the concerned authorities to facilitate the blocking of your credit card. If you're abroad, dial +91 22 61606160.

: Call the 24x7 toll-free numbers 1800 1600 or 1800 2600 within India and request the concerned authorities to facilitate the blocking of your credit card. If you're abroad, dial +91 22 61606160. NetBanking : Carefully log in to your NetBanking account, move to the 'Cards' section, then opt for the 'Credit Card Hotlisting' section, select your card, and follow the given instructions to quickly block it.

: Carefully log in to your NetBanking account, move to the 'Cards' section, then opt for the 'Credit Card Hotlisting' section, select your card, and follow the given instructions to quickly block it. Mobile Banking App : Download and log in to the HDFC Bank Mobile App. Then move to the 'Cards' section, opt for your credit card, and choose the option to block it.

: Download and log in to the HDFC Bank Mobile App. Then move to the 'Cards' section, opt for your credit card, and choose the option to block it. MyCards Portal : Reach out to the mycards.hdfcbank.com, then submit your registered mobile number and OTP, post the same check out the steps to block your card in seamless fashion.

: Reach out to the mycards.hdfcbank.com, then submit your registered mobile number and OTP, post the same check out the steps to block your card in seamless fashion. WhatsApp Banking : Send 'Hi' to 70700 22222 on WhatsApp. Then complete the verification process, and select the option to block your credit card.

: Send 'Hi' to 70700 22222 on WhatsApp. Then complete the verification process, and select the option to block your credit card. SMS Banking: Send an SMS with the format "Block CC <last 4 digits of your card>" to 7308080808 from your registered mobile number. Note: All methods discussed above are illustrative in nature. For updated numbers, terms, conditions and contact details refer to the official website of HDFC Bank and discuss your problem with the dedicated customer support team before taking any steps. Complete details of the customer support team can be availed from the official website of HDFC Bank.

Also Read | Credit Cards: These are the five costly mistakes cardholders must avoid

Requesting a replacement card Once you have blocked your lost or stolen card, you can request for a replacement through the following methods:

Online : By using NetBanking or the Mobile Banking App to request a new card.

: By using NetBanking or the Mobile Banking App to request a new card. Paying a branch visit: Visit the nearest HDFC Bank branch, fill and submit the credit card request form for lost/damaged cards. You can also discuss your problems with a bank executive. Do remember, a replacement fee of ₹100 may be applicable, which will be charged to your new credit card. Still, for more details on the same speak to the dedicated customer service team as the charges are open to amendments and changes as per the policies of the bank.

Also Read | How to get an Axis Bank Neo Credit Card in hassle-free steps

Zero liability on lost card It is crucial to report the loss of your credit card immediately. HDFC Bank provides zero liability on fraudulent transactions made after reporting the loss of your Regalia Credit Card. Therefore, it is extremely important to quickly report the loss of your credit card to make the most of this benefit.

Additional Support Channels For further help, guidance and assistance, you can: