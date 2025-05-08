HDFC Regalia Credit Card lost? Helpline numbers and online options to block instantly

Losing your HDFC Bank Regalia Credit Card can be an emotionally draining experience for cardholders. Still, with swift action and prompt sharing of information with the concerned authorities potential misuse can be prevented.
To meet such emergency situations only, HDFC Bank provides multiple channels for customers to report and share their problems and block lost or stolen credit cards in a seamless manner.
It is important to quickly block your HDFC Regalia Credit Card if it is lost or stolen. HDFC Bank provides several ways to achieve this:
Note: All methods discussed above are illustrative in nature. For updated numbers, terms, conditions and contact details refer to the official website of HDFC Bank and discuss your problem with the dedicated customer support team before taking any steps. Complete details of the customer support team can be availed from the official website of HDFC Bank.
Once you have blocked your lost or stolen card, you can request for a replacement through the following methods:
Do remember, a replacement fee of ₹100 may be applicable, which will be charged to your new credit card. Still, for more details on the same speak to the dedicated customer service team as the charges are open to amendments and changes as per the policies of the bank.
It is crucial to report the loss of your credit card immediately. HDFC Bank provides zero liability on fraudulent transactions made after reporting the loss of your Regalia Credit Card. Therefore, it is extremely important to quickly report the loss of your credit card to make the most of this benefit.
For further help, guidance and assistance, you can:
