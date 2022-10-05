HDFC special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens extended till March 20233 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 04:33 PM IST
- The private sector giant HDFC Bank has extended its special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens.
Listen to this article
The private sector giant HDFC Bank has extended its special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens. Senior Citizen Care FD is a special-fixed deposit programme offered by HDFC Bank since May 18, 2020, with a higher interest rate benefit for senior citizens. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the low-interest rate regime, the scheme was repeatedly extended and was set to expire on September 30, 2022, but amid the rising interest rates, HDFC Bank further extended the special fixed deposit scheme until March 31, 2023, which is excellent news for them.