HDFC twins merger: Income tax implications that HDFC Bank shareholders should know
Every HDFC shareholder has got 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold
After the HDFC twins merger, private lender HDFC Bank has allocated over 311 crore new shares of the bank to shareholders of merged entity HDFC Ltd. The share allocation was done as per the swap ratio announced As per the scheme, every HDFC shareholder has got 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold.
HDFC Bank on Monday broke into the exclusive global club of companies with $100 billion market capitalisation with the listing of new shares of HDFC Bank. It is now the world's seventh-largest lender.
Housing finance major HDFC merged with its subsidiary HDFC Bank on July 1. Shares of HDFC Ltd discontinued trading on the stock exchanges on July 13. The bank had set July 12 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for share allotment.