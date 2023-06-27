HDFC twins merger: What does HDFC-HDFC Bank merger mean for depositors and borrowers?2 min read 27 Jun 2023, 02:47 PM IST
HDFC and HDFC Bank's $40bn merger will create India's second-largest financial institution by assets
A $40-billion merger between the Housing Development Finance Corp and HDFC Bank is set to conclude next month. Deepak Parekh, Chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) said that the merger of the corporation with HDFC Bank will be effective 1 July 2023. HDFC twins merger will create India's second-largest financial institution by assets after the country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×