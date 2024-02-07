HDFC vs ICICI: A tale of two fund houses and their BAFs
Summary
- Deciding which balanced advantage fund is better for you depends on your risk appetite.
In the complex world of mutual funds, where every decision holds potential financial implications, finding the right investment avenue can be challenging. Balanced advantage funds (BAFs) emerge as a relatively stable option, offering investors a balanced mix of equity and fixed income exposure that adapts to market dynamics. Today, we’ll delve into BAFs through the lens of two big players—HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund (HDFC BAF) and ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund (ICICI PRU BAF).