HDFC vs ICICI: A tale of two fund houses and their BAFs

What is a BAF?

A BAF, or a dynamic asset allocation fund, invests in both equity and debt, and rebalances between them periodically. The idea is to give you a less volatile experience than a pure equity fund. BAFs are generally taxed as equity (10% long-term capital gains, or LTCG, after 1 year) since they generally take a 65% equity exposure at the gross level. However, they typically use derivatives to hedge part of this exposure when the markets rise. “The dynamic asset allocation category is expected to be a go-to fund, an all-weather fund for all kinds or investors," says Nirav Karkera, head of research at Fisdom, a wealth-tech platform.