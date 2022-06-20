HDFC vs ICICI vs IndusInd vs RBL Vs Kotak vs Yes Bank: Check RD Rates

A recurring deposit (RD) is a type of debt investment that allows individuals to set up a fund for their own finances on a regular basis. Unlike a fixed deposit, which requires a lump-sum deposit to create an account, an RD allows you to invest on a monthly basis, similar to a mutual fund SIP, and receive interest rates that are comparable to fixed deposits.
A recurring deposit (RD) is a type of debt investment that allows individuals to set up a fund for their own finances on a regular basis. Unlike a fixed deposit, which requires a lump-sum deposit to create an account, an RD allows you to invest on a monthly basis, similar to a mutual fund SIP, and receive interest rates that are comparable to fixed deposits. You can not only earn good returns on your RD by making monthly deposits, but you can also manage your emergency fund more effectively by not parking a lump sum amount at once. RD, like other deposit products, is insured by DICGC up to ₹5 lakhs, minimizing deposit security risk to almost zero. Because interest rates are rising, now is the ideal time to create an RD account. Here are the banks that have raised their recurring deposit interest rates promptly after the RBI raised the repo rate to 4.90 per cent.
You can not only earn good returns on your RD by making monthly deposits, but you can also manage your emergency fund more effectively by not parking a lump sum amount at once. RD, like other deposit products, is insured by DICGC up to ₹5 lakhs, minimizing deposit security risk to almost zero. Because interest rates are rising, now is the ideal time to create an RD account. Here are the banks that have raised their recurring deposit interest rates promptly after the RBI raised the repo rate to 4.90 per cent.
HDFC Bank
On 17th June 2022, HDFC Bank made interest rate revisions on RDs across selected tenors. The bank is now offering a maximum interest rate of 5.75% to regular customers and 6.50% to senior citizens on recurring deposits.
ICICI Bank allows RD for a tenure ranging from 6 months to 10 years. On 16th June 2022, ICICI Bank revised interest rates on recurring deposits and now offers a maximum interest rate of 5.75% to non-senior citizens and 6.50% to senior citizens.
IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank allows RD for a tenure ranging from 9 months to 61 months and above. On 1st June 2022, the bank revised interest rates on recurring deposits following which the general public will now get a maximum rate of 6.50% and senior citizens will get a maximum return of 7%.
RBL Bank
With tenure ranging from 7 days to 240 months, RBL Bank allows opening an RD account. On 8th June 2022, RBL Bank revised interest rates on recurring deposits. On RDs maturing in 24 months to less than 36 months, RBL Bank offers a maximum regular rate of 6.50% and 7% to senior citizens.
Kotak Mahindra Bank allows recurring deposits for a tenure ranging from 6 months to 10 years. On 10th June 2022, the bank revised interest rates on RDs and now the general public will get a maximum rate of 5.90% and 6.40% for senior citizens.
Yes Bank
Yes Bank revised recurring deposit interest rates on 18th June 2022 and now offers a maximum return of 6.50% to the general public and 7.25% to senior citizens.