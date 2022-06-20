HDFC vs ICICI vs IndusInd vs RBL Vs Kotak vs Yes Bank: Check RD Rates

A recurring deposit (RD) is a type of debt investment that allows individuals to set up a fund for their own finances on a regular basis. Unlike a fixed deposit, which requires a lump-sum deposit to create an account, an RD allows you to invest on a monthly basis, similar to a mutual fund SIP, and receive interest rates that are comparable to fixed deposits. You can not only earn good returns on your RD by making monthly deposits, but you can also manage your emergency fund more effectively by not parking a lump sum amount at once. RD, like other deposit products, is insured by DICGC up to ₹5 lakhs, minimizing deposit security risk to almost zero. Because interest rates are rising, now is the ideal time to create an RD account. Here are the banks that have raised their recurring deposit interest rates promptly after the RBI raised the repo rate to 4.90 per cent.

