A rally in value stocks over the past year has pulled up the returns of hitherto underperforming equity schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund , but experts are sceptical about whether it can be sustained.

Prashant Jain, executive director and chief investment officer at HDFC MF, has traditionally been known for his bets on public sector undertakings and cyclical stocks. Many of these fall into what is commonly regarded as the ‘value’ category. Value stocks are those that trade at cheap valuations (such as low price-to-earnings ratio) but typically face challenges in areas such as earnings growth, profit margins or debt.

“It is indeed true that performance has been weak for the funds managed by me. The primary reason for this is the overweight position in utilities, tobacco and select EPC companies along with an underweight position in consumption companies and retail banks vis-à-vis the benchmark. The impact of corporate banks has been, to a certain extent, offset by a similar or higher fall in some NBFCs or small banks," Jain had told Mint in May 2020, explaining the lag in his fund house’s equity schemes.

However, the markets recovered strongly in the year that followed, with the Nifty up by around 60% as of 7 May. The rally saw value-oriented stocks outperforming growth stocks and hence caused Jain’s funds to catch up, say experts.

HDFC Top 100, the flagship large-cap fund, has delivered 59.64% over the past year, broadly in line with the category average of 59.20%, shows data from Value Research. Similarly, HDFC Flexicap Fund (formerly HDFC Equity Fund) did better than its category average over the past year with a 68.41% return compared to 59.88% for the category.

“You can broadly divide the HDFC MF equity portfolio into three components. First, there are big banks like SBI and ICICI. The worst of the NPA cycle is behind, and SBI, for instance, is grossly undervalued if you consider all its unlisted subsidiaries. Then there are energy companies like NTPC and PFC. India is a power-deficit country and these companies are best placed to meet those needs with their access to cheap capital and scale. Finally, there are infra stocks like L&T where the potential is huge. L&T, for example, has filled its order book for the next three years," said a senior industry executive who declined to be named, referring to the performance of HDFC Flexicap and HDFC Top 100 funds.

“If size was the reason for the past underperformance of HDFC MF, then the AMC should have always underperformed because it has been large for a considerable time. But there have been many periods of outperformance too," he added.

However, both schemes continue to lag their category averages on a three-year basis. “Unfortunately, these funds have not performed consistently across market cycles. In the case of HDFC Balanced Advantage, the perennial high allocation to equity goes against the category label. There isn’t much effort to restrict downside risk through rebalancing into debt or derivatives, which other BAFs (balanced advantage funds) do," said Vidya Bala, co-founder, Prime Investor.

Experts have usually taken a more positive view with regard to schemes managed by Chirag Setalvad such as HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities and HDFC Small Cap.

“Currently, from the HDFC stable I have HDFC Small Cap and Mid-Cap Funds in my recommendation list, both of which follow a blended growth and value strategy . With their low PE ratios at around 17 and 21, respectively, these funds can be a good buy from a valuation point of view for very high risk takers with a minimum time horizon of six to seven years," said Rushabh Desai, a Mumbai-based mutual fund distributor.

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities delivered a return of 80.89%, marginally better than its category average over the past year. However, it too has been unable to recoup the performance gap that has come up in the past two-three years.

“The fund’s recent performance has been driven by stocks like Cholamandalam Investment & Finance (195.04% nine-month return), Sundram Fasteners (114.43%), Tube Investments of India (168.53%), Voltas (83.36%) and Balkrishna Industries (34.23%), which were the top contributors to the fund’s performance in the last nine months," a CRISIL mutual fund analysis noted.

Bala added: “HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities is an exception to the general trend of HDFC equity schemes. It has delivered consistent returns, but slipped in recent times more due to challenges in size."

Industry professionals are sceptical of relying on the very long-term performance of HDFC equity schemes such as 10- or 15-year returns.

“I don’t give much credence to the argument of looking at the past 10- or 20-year performance that is advanced for some of the older fund houses like HDFC MF. The nature and texture of the market changes. Today’s market is a lot more concentrated than what it was in 2000 or 2010," said Santosh Joseph, founder, Germinate Investment Services LLP, a Bengaluru-based MF distributor.

For some advisers such as Suresh Sadagopan, a Mumbai-based Sebi registered investment adviser, the equity schemes do not pass filters put into place for mutual fund selection.

“We filter funds along several parameters, including risk-adjusted returns. HDFC MF equity funds have not figured on our list for the past two-three years and so we do not recommend them to clients," he said.

The performance rebound has raised hopes among investors. However you should understand the investment style followed and take long-term returns into account before investing.

