HDFC’s equity MFs play catch-up in FY21, but will the gains sustain?

“You can broadly divide the HDFC MF equity portfolio into three components. First, there are big banks like SBI and ICICI. The worst of the NPA cycle is behind, and SBI, for instance, is grossly undervalued if you consider all its unlisted subsidiaries. Then there are energy companies like NTPC and PFC. India is a power-deficit country and these companies are best placed to meet those needs with their access to cheap capital and scale. Finally, there are infra stocks like L&T where the potential is huge. L&T, for example, has filled its order book for the next three years," said a senior industry executive who declined to be named, referring to the performance of HDFC Flexicap and HDFC Top 100 funds.

