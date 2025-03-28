HDFC’s Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card offer: How to earn 10,000 bonus points this season—Check here

The summer season is in full swing. With kids having a break from school, you must be planning your annual family vacation. To help you just do that with some additional benefits, HDFC Bank has come up with a spend-based offer on its Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card. In this article, we will discuss what is the offer, its validity, and whether cardholders should go for it.

A bonus of up to 10,000 Marriott Bonvoy points is up for grabs HDFC Bank is running a spend-based offer wherein the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card members can earn up to 10,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points. The offer has two milestones as follows.

On achieving an eligible spend milestone of Rs. 2 lakhs within the offer period, the cardholder will get a bonus of 3,000 Marriott Bonvoy points On achieving an eligible spend milestone of Rs. 4 lakhs within the offer period, the cardholder will get a bonus of additional 7,000 Marriott Bonvoy points Thus, by spending a total of Rs. 4 lakhs during the offer period, a cardholder can earn a bonus of 10,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. The bonus points are in addition to the standard Marriott Bonvoy points earned for eligible spends during the offer period.

The offer is open to all Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card holders. There is no separate registration required to participate in the offer.

The spends done by the supplementary cardmember(s) will be considered for calculating the eligible spends. However, the bonus Marriott Bonvoy points will be credited to the primary card member’s Marriott Bonvoy Account only.

Offer validity The offer is valid from 1st March to 31st August 2025. So, the offer is open for a long six months. It gives interested cardholders enough time to plan their regular spends with the card and achieve the required spends. Usually, we see spend-based offers from banks that are valid for a duration of 15 days to 3 months. So, an offer with a duration of six months will be welcomed by interested cardholders.

When will the bonus points be credited? The primary card member will receive the bonus points within 60 days of the last date of the month in which they reached the eligible spend milestone. For example, suppose a card member reached the eligible spend milestone on 10th June 2025. In this case, the member will receive the bonus points within 60 days, counting from 30th June 2025.

Note Wallet reloads and EMI transactions are excluded from eligible spends for calculating the milestones. In the case of any transaction cancellation, the eligible spends will be adjusted for that amount. The card must be active to receive the bonus Marriott Bonvoy points. A card account that is cancelled or has past dues will not receive the bonus points.

Earlier offers on the card In the past, HDFC Bank has run some other campaigns on the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card. Some of these include the following.

5X points on spends in specified categories As per this offer, the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card members earned 5X points on spends at Marriott hotels, travel, dining and entertainment. The offer was valid from 1st October to 30th November 2024. The base reward rate for spends at Marriott hotels is 8 Marriott Bonvoy points for every Rs. 150 spent. During the offer, card members earned 5X points, i.e. 40 Marriott Bonvoy points for every Rs. 150 spent at Marriott hotels.

Similarly, the base reward rate for spends on travel, dining, and entertainment categories is 4 Marriott Bonvoy points for every Rs. 150 spent. During the offer, card members earned 5X points, i.e. 20 Marriott Bonvoy points for every Rs. 150 spent at Marriott hotels.

50% discount on dining across Marriott hotels As per this offer, the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card members enjoyed a 50% discount on buffet meals at participating Marriott hotels across India. The discount was applicable on breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffet meals. The balance payment must be made using the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card only. The offer was valid from 2nd September to 17th September 2024.

HDFC Bank keeps coming up with interesting offers on the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card. So, if you have this card, keep an eye on these offers.

Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card The Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card, as the name suggests, is a co-branded credit card between HDFC Bank and Marriott Bonvoy. The card comes with a joining and annual fee of Rs. 3,000 + Taxes. The annual benefits on the card include:

One free night award (worth up to 15,000 Marriott Bonvoy points) at participating Marriott hotels and Complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status (10 Elite Night credits) The card reward structure is as follows:

8 Marriott Bonvoy points for every Rs. 150 spent at participating Marriott hotels 4 Marriott Bonvoy points for every Rs. 150 spent on travel, dining, and entertainment categories 2 Marriott Bonvoy points for every Rs. 150 spent on other categories (except for excluded categories) The card offers 12 complimentary domestic airport lounge access and 12 complimentary international airport lounge access.

The card has milestone benefits as follows:

One free night award on eligible spends of Rs. 6 lakhs in an anniversary year One free night award on eligible spends of Rs. 9 lakhs in an anniversary year One free night award on eligible spends of Rs. 15 lakhs in an anniversary year Each free night award can be redeemed for a one-night stay at participating Marriott hotels with a redemption level of up to 15,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.

Marriott Bonvoy Marriott Bonvoy is the hotel loyalty program of Marriott International. Marriott International is one of the world’s largest hospitality groups. It has 9,100+ properties spread across 30 leading brands in 142 countries.

Marriott Bonvoy members can book stays at various participating hotels and enjoy various loyalty benefits. Some of these include discounted rates, free Wi-Fi, early check-in and/or late check-out, room upgrades, welcome gift, reservation guarantee, lounge access, dedicated support, pay with points, etc. The benefits depend on the member’s elite status. Some benefits are subject to availability.

Should you participate in the bonus points offer? The Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card members can earn up to 10,000 bonus points on spending up to Rs. 4 lakhs by 31st August 2025. If you have this card and have spends of Rs. 4 lakhs lined up on this card till 31st August, you should go for this offer. Apart from the regular base points and milestones, the 10,000 bonus points are a nice sweetener that enhances the overall value back on this card.