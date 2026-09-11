He had ₹15 lakh in savings but still lost money. Here’s how a 32-year-old fixed his portfolio

Being careful with money does not always mean that one has made a sensible financial decision.
Let's talk about a 32-year-old software engineer who has built up ₹15 lakh in savings. He was single, earning well and had money coming in every month. There was no bad stock, risky investment or crypto crash involved.
Posting about his woes on LinkedIn, Abhishek Kumar, SEBI RAI and advised at SahajMoney, said that his mistake was extremely simple – he left almost all his money in a savings account for four years.
He hadn't lost anything, so he assumed he hadn't lost anything. But the math told a different story.
While his savings account earned around 3%, inflation was running at about 6%, his money was losing roughly 3% in purchasing power each year. However, he could have fixed it with a very simple method, without taking any risk.
He didn't need stocks, mutual funds or a complicated investment strategy. An FD, which provides 7% return, would have done the job.
"When we sat down, we didn't touch anything exotic," the financial planner said.
The first step was to give his money a purpose.
₹4 lakh was set aside as an emergency fund through a combination of a sweep-in FD and a liquid fund, and it was agreed that part would stay boring on purpose.
"Money without a goal goes nowhere, and his had been going nowhere for 4 years," the planner said.
Around ₹6 lakh was set aside for the house down payment; for this, most of the amount was allocated to debt funds because a five-year horizon wasn't considered long enough to take on significant equity risk.
For retirement, he started a ₹45,000 monthly SIP in equity funds. It was his first investment in equities. The SIP was increased eventually, but only after he became comfortable with market fluctuations and stopped checking his investment account every morning.
Insurance was also addressed before investing aggressively: a ₹2 crore term insurance policy and ₹10 lakh health cover, costing less than ₹30,000 a year.
There were no stock tips or exotic products involved. Just a simple change: giving every rupee a job.
Eight months later, the investor summed up the lesson in one line: "I didn't realise doing nothing was also a decision," Kumar concluded
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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